REGINA -- You’ve been there. You’re driving along Ring Road and it seems like the average speed in the left lane is 90 and right lane 80, maybe less! You look at the speed limit sign and it’s most certainly 100 kilometres per hour. It’s been a source of frustration for our viewer Barry who was #JustCurious if anything could be done about it.

Short answer, yes.

Regina police said that all drivers should use the merge lane to get up to speed prior to entering the roadway. If you don’t, that’s dangerous to you and other drivers. Now, once a driver has moved from that merge lane into the driving lane on Ring Road (or any similar road) and continues to go at a speed that impedes traffic flow (and conditions are good), they could be ticketed $125 for it.

Police say at all times of year, you should drive to the conditions.