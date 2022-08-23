JustCurious Does Saskatchewan have an official fossil?

Saskatchewan’s official fossil is the Tyrannosaurus Rex. It became the official provincial fossil in 2018.

The move came after a video contest for schools, an exhibit and an in-person vote at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) in 2016.

The T-Rex beat out five other dinosaurs to win the title.

The RSM is home to Scotty the T-Rex. He is 13 meters long and weighs roughly 8800 kilograms. Scotty was discovered in East End, Sask. in 1991 and is one of only a dozen complete skeletons in the world.