JustCurious Does the sticker on your health card automatically make you a registered organ donor?

REGINA -

While putting the provided sticker on your health card is a good indicator that you wish to donate your organs, it does not automatically make you a registered organ donor.

According to the Ministry of Health, as posted on their website, there is an extra step. They say registering an organ or tissue donor is the best way to make your decision known to health care providers, even if you have that tiny sticker on your Saskatchewan health care card. That information is then easily, safely and reliably retrieved from their database, confirming your consent, so you’re encouraged to go that extra mile, and register online.

They also encourage you to have that conversation with loved ones, so they know your wishes.