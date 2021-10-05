REGINA -- You’ve come to a street you’d like to cross. You press the button and wait for the light to turn colour so you can safely cross.

Our viewer Brenda was #JustCurious why, at some lights, crosswalk lights changes immediately when the traffic signal turns red, and others have a slight delay. The city said it comes down to a differentiation in technology.

The city will buy traffic signals with walk lights when they need them. Why is that important? It’s because the technology will change from year to year.

One set of lights will trigger a light change immediately and allow the pedestrian to cross, while the next set may have a delay. Why can’t they all sync up? Different technology.

The alternative would be replacing every single light in town, every time a new one is installed, so they’re uniform, which would be extremely expensive and time consuming. The important thing, the City says, is that all lights will allow a pedestrian to cross the street, no matter their patience level.