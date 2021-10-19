JustCurious How are street lights billed to a town or city?

REGINA -

A viewer named Kevin was #JustCurious how a city or town figures out the electricity bill for street lights because there is no meter to be found for them. SaskPower says they’re unmetered because they operate on a photocell that turns on when the amount of available ambient light becomes too low.

SaskPower is able to determine how much electricity is being used because they know the wattage of each bulb, the number of hours of sunlight on any given day, and number of lights in the town/city. They add those three together and deliver a bill.

There are a few things that can make that bill fluctuate a little like solar powered lights or alternative energy sources but in it’s most basic sense, it’s simple addition.