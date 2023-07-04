#JustCurious: How does the CFL maintain the Canadian ratio during games?
The Canadian Football League season is underway and attracting new fans. First, let’s define ‘ratio’ in the Canadian game. There is a rule ensuring Candians are on the field at all times including 21 Canadians on the roster and at least seven starters.
For the 2023 season, teams must indicate designated national Americans and the designated nationals that said player can replace but only for a maximum of 23 plays.
A designated American is a non-starting American player who may play on all special-teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, that player may only replace a fellow American player on the field.
So, how do they maintain that level while the game is being played?
The league will employ spotters to track the snaps played by designated nationalized Americans in place of designated Canadians and the game official will warn teams when that player is down to five, three and one snap remaining of eligibility.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
Search stretches into 3rd day for 2 people missing after Quebec landslide
The search resumed on Tuesday morning for the two people who disappeared last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, in the Saguenay region, when they were probably swept away by a landslide. Quebec provincial police (SQ) has yet to identify a man and a woman.
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man walks away after serious crash on Circle Drive
A vehicle caught fire on Saskatchewan Crescent on Monday after apparently veering off Circle Drive.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Winnipeg
-
Major Winnipeg building fire to keep crews on scene for hours
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack
A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.
-
Sandy Bay woman wanted for second degree murder: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a woman from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in connection to a recent homicide.
Calgary
-
Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park Tuesday morning.
-
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
-
Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Edmonton
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and (a bit) drier
After a cool and wet long weekend, we'll see afternoon temperatures return to the 20s in the coming days in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Five-month-long construction project on Broadview Avenue begins Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, the city will begin a five-month construction project in the east end where crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
-
'Multi-day heat event' begins in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions.
-
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolen
Several art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Carleton Place hospital closing ER Monday night
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency department because of an ongoing nursing shortage.
Vancouver
-
What to know on day 4 of the B.C. port strike
The strike at British Columbia ports enters its fourth day after talks between the two sides stalled on Monday.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions this week
Special weather statements with heat warnings were issued early on Tuesday by Environment Canada for Wednesday and for Thursday in several regions of Quebec.
-
Quebec Superior Court authorizes class action against Videotron
Videotron residential customers may be eligible for a class action authorized Monday by the Quebec Superior Court.
-
Lifeguard assaulted by youths at a public pool in Sherbrooke, no arrests
A lifeguard employed by the City of Sherbrooke at a public swimming pool in the east end of the city was the victim of an assault on Monday, when he was attacked by a group of young users, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say fraudster 'family' operating on West Shore
Mounties on the West Shore are warning the public that a group of fraudsters have been active in parking lots and gas stations in the area.
-
Victoria crews extinguish large fire in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood
Victoria firefighters say they were met with "towering flames" when they arrived at the scene of a fire on Government Street Sunday night.
-
95-year-old veteran refuses to retire after encouraging community service
Whether you’re 95 or “not yet nine,” Gerry Ratchford says it’s never too early or late to make a positive difference.
Atlantic
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
'You're going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Suspect in February murder on Manitoulin faces more charges
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police crime unit has laid additional charges in connection with a shooting death on Hills Trail in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
-
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Kitchener
-
'Flying was his dream': Pilot killed in military helicopter crash honoured in hometown of Woodstock
A memorial service for one of two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots killed in a training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. last month is being held today in Woodstock, Ont.
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research
For the past three years, a Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.