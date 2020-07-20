REGINA -- You’re out for a drive in the country on a perfectly clear day. You can see for kilometers and kilometers (or miles and miles, if you prefer). You look over and see the speed limit sign and wonder, why its ‘so low’ when everything appears to be clear. A viewer named Dallas says he’s encountered such a gravel road in the RM of Edenwold. It's wide open but the speed limit is 60km.

The manager of planning and development for the RM of Edenwold says speed limits on gravel roads in rural municipalities are based on a number of factors that include things like traffic counts on standard and heavy vehicles, road width and design, proximity to houses along the road along with the potential nuisance from dust that may affect safety. They say speeds are usually reduced when there is a high volume of traffic which cause dust related complaints from neighbors.