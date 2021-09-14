REGINA -- When a mass power outage occurs, the crews at SaskPower work on solving the issueandrestoring power to as many customers as possible.

SaskPower said there is a priority list. The first places they need to get back online are hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire stations and water and sewage treatment facilities. Once those pieces of critical infrastructure are back online, they’ll move on to homes. Crews will work to get as many people power as soon as possible. That means if they can get a neighborhood online faster than a single house, they’ll do that.

If you experience an outage you can report it to SaskPower on their website