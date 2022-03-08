JustCurious How the call is made to close a highway due to weather

Each and every winter we see a storm system that leads to the closure of at least one of Saskatchewan’s highways. When that happens, you’ll see the highway marked in red on the Highway Hotline website. The Ministry of Highways has said that does not mean you can not physically get on the road, (there aren’t officers stationed at each exit turning away vehicles, generally) but it’s not a good idea to do so. The Ministry said in the interest of public safety a highway may be closed when a severe winter storm strikes under the following conditions: there’s limited visibility, road conditions become completely impassable, hazardous surface conditions, glare ice, or a road is completely snow covered. Roads are not safe under these conditions. The Ministry of Highways works closely with the RCMP in making the call to close any given highway for those reasons. Highway maintenance equipment (like snowploughs) will not begin working if visibility is less than 200 metres. The kind of weather we’re talking about significantly impacts the ability of emergency crews to provide immediate assistance including first responders and tow trucks.The Ministry of Highways always encourages you to check the highway hotline before you head out.