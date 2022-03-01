#JustCurious How you can securely donate to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine
If you’ve been watching the events in Ukraine unfold over the past few days and want to donate, here are some tips for where to start.
Canada’s leading tech expert Marc Saltzman said doing a bit of homework and trust building is key. He recommends sticking with charities that you know and trust with longstanding reputations.
“If they’re more Ukrainian-based organizations, you may have to do more homework, go to their website, ask for financials and don’t be shy,” Saltzman said.
If this is your first time entering the humanitarian relief effort space, then he has a few suggestions for you.
The United Nations Refugee Agency claims 84 cents out of each dollar donated goes directly to those refugees. It has raised more than a half million dollars in just four or five days, as of Feb. 28.
The organization said donations help it respond to emergencies, provide ongoing support to refugees and is available on its website. This is the charity that Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively have said they’ll match up to one million dollars in donations.
The Canadian Red Cross has a big presence in Ukraine, according to Saltzman.
“They’re also very active on social media to let people know exactly what they’re doing in the country,” Saltzman added.
You can donate to one of two arms of the Canadian Red Cross: the International Committee of the Red Cross or the Red Cross Society.
It mostly supports humanitarian efforts in the country, including food producing initiatives, infrastructure repair and help with displaced individuals. Money can be sent as a one time donation or monthly donation. The Canadian government said it will match up to $10 million donated. You can check them out at redcross.ca.
Perhaps you’d like to donate to a charity in Ukraine.
Saltzman said there are a couple of big ones, the foremost, called the “Come Back Alive” foundation. It’s based out of Kyiv. It’s one of the biggest Ukranian charities and those funds directly help the military and volunteers.
It is aiding soldiers and volunteers with supplies, including cameras and night vision devices, drones and specialized software. The charity also helps support training, psychological assistance, medical help and other projects. Their website is comebackalive.in.ua
The Come Back Alive foundation Facebook page has a number of stories of how they’re helping, as well.
CanadaHelps.org is another popular destination for Canadians. It has affiliated itself with dozens of vetted charities like UNICEF, Save the Children and more. The organization said more than 3.5 million Canadians have donated more than $2 billion to those charities.
“They have hundreds of charities and more than a dozen in Ukraine. It’s another great place to check out,” Saltzman said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You know that you might die': Ontario soccer player joins Ukraine military to fight against Russia
Guelph, Ont., soccer player Svyatik Artemenko has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
Russian convoy 65-km long threatens Kyiv as artillery pounds Kharkiv
Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian targets Tuesday and a 65-kilometre-long convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — as Ukraine's embattled president accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Novavax and Medicago: How are their COVID-19 vaccines different from all the others?
With Health Canada's recent authorization of both the Novavax and Medicago COVID-19 vaccines for adults, experts are calling this 'good news' for Canadians seeking an alternative option to existing vaccines.
Live updates: UN says about 660,000 have fled Ukraine so far
The UN refugee agency says that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau government finally performs well in a freedom protest
It's a bit like a flea attacking a pit bull, but the Trudeau government deserves a thumbs-up for trying to inflict a painful Canadian bite on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Is Putin unstable or cagily preying on West’s fears?
For two decades, Vladimir Putin has struck rivals as reckless, impulsive. But his behaviour in ordering an invasion of Ukraine — and now putting Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert — has some in the West questioning whether the Russian president has become dangerously unstable.
'We are fighting for our very existence': Ukrainian politicians take up arms against Russia
Ukrainian parliamentarians are taking up arms and forming militias to defend their country.
Saskatoon
-
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
-
Sask. stores pull Russian products, fundraise for Ukrainian relief charities
As the war in Ukraine continues, businesses in Saskatoon are joining the growing movement to pledge support for Ukrainian people thousands of kilometres away.
-
41 per cent of all traffic noise violations are issued on one Saskatoon street: report
Saskatoon's transportation committee is recommending that city council rank a consultant's 15 recommendations for reducing vehicle noise.
Winnipeg
-
'It's been unprecedented': Snow removal and flood repair companies working around the clock
Beeping, scraping and shovelling have become the soundtrack for the city this winter as crews work around the clock to catch up with snow clearing.
-
3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg choir to perform Ukrainian, Canadian anthems at Jets game
A local men’s choir that often acts as unofficial Ukrainian ambassadors say their upcoming performance at a Winnipeg Jets game is one of great importance.
Calgary
-
Alberta mask mandates end at midnight Monday
Like pretty much every business in Alberta, Bridgeland Market has maintained a mask mandate for the past two years, but at midnight Monday that mandate ends.
-
Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary vandalized with red paint
Shortly after a Saturday evening service ended at the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church in Calgary, someone walked up and poured red paint on the building's front doors.
-
Province announces funding to support visible minority youth in John Ware country
The provincial government is giving a financial boost to program designed to help new Canadians and visible minority youth.
Edmonton
-
City council to vote on mask bylaw March 8, asks Edmontonians to fill out survey
Edmonton City Council will meet on March 8 to discuss repealing the city's temporary mandatory face-coverings bylaw.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 weekend deaths reported Monday as province readies to lift most restrictions
Alberta is set to move to Step 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday which will see the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.
-
Janz cleared by integrity commissioner over tweets critical of Edmonton police
Edmonton's integrity commissioner has dismissed allegations by the president of the police association that city councillor Michael Janz breached council's code of conduct by posting criticism of Edmonton Police Service.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Two people face hundreds of charges in Toronto's 'most prolific and disturbing case of child sexual abuse'
Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.
-
'It felt like it was war here': Toronto residents allegedly targeted for flying Ukraine flag
Multiple Toronto residents say they have been targeted for flying the Ukrainian flag on their vehicles, with one person saying an assailant broke their car window while two children were sitting in the back seat.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | No plan to reintroduce local COVID-19 measures as provincial restrictions end: Etches
Ottawa's medical officer of health says she has no plans to introduce local COVID-19 restrictions now that some provincial restrictions have been dropped, adding it will be up to individuals to make their own risk assessments.
-
Ottawa businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to drop
For Ottawa businesses owners, the last two years have felt like Groundhog Day; a repetitive cycle of restrictions and re-openings capped off by an unexpected shutdown in January.
-
How to talk to your kids about war
Talking to young people about war is not always as easy, but some kids say it’s better to know what's happening, rather than ignore it.
Vancouver
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companies
As the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
'Works helps me not to think': Vancouver bakery owner terrified for family in Ukraine
It's been exactly 10 years since Irina Karpenko and her husband Sergio Kuznietsov moved from Ukraine to British Columbia, where they have since opened three bakeries together. But they are in no mood to celebrate.
-
Inquest begins into fatal RCMP shooting of Maple Ridge, B.C., man with schizophrenia
The inquest into the death of a Maple Ridge, B.C., man at the hands of the RCMP began Monday in the Burnaby coroners’ court.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Trial begins for alleged neo-Nazi figure at Montreal courthouse
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who also went by the “Zeiger” alias online, was charged with the wilful promotion of hatred and was accused of attempting to recruit others to join the neo-Nazi movement.
-
Charest to be in Ottawa to meet with Conservative MPs to discuss party leadership
While the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada may still only have one contender, its members of Parliament are being invited to meet with a potential second.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after neighbours attempt rescue from Port Alberni house fire
Mounties and fire investigators are at the scene of a house fire that has left one person dead in Port Alberni, B.C., on Monday.
-
Vancouver Island region records 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man wanted for attempted murder on Manitoulin Island
Police on Manitoulin Island are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect after a shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday night.
-
Family near Englehart loses home to landslide along the Blanche River
A family from Evanturel Township is in shock after a portion of their house had been swallowed by a landslide into the Blanche River.
-
Shakespeare mine could reopen soon in northern Ontario
A former Falconbridge mining property 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, could soon reopen 11 years after being placed in care and maintenance mode.
Kitchener
-
WDCSB director of education addresses criticism over controversial police call
The head of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board responded in person on Monday evening to concerns over police being called to a local school in response to a Black four-year-old student.
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
Damaged pipeline left 850 Waterloo homes without natural gas Monday night
A natural gas pipeline was damaged Monday, leaving more than 800 Waterloo homes without heat.