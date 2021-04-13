REGINA -- Spring has arrived and if you haven’t done it already, you’ve at least thought about scheduling your car in for a tire swap.

Joan was #JustCurious if there was a deadline for Saskatchewan drivers to remove studded tires from their vehicles and if there is, who enforces it?

The Regina Police Service says unlike other provinces in Canada, Saskatchewan does not have a law that dictates when drivers must remove studded tires (or winter tires, for that matter) and as such, there is no law enforcement on it.

Tire experts say it’s a good idea to change them as soon as we’re through the winter conditions for a number of reasons, including making sure that you don’t wear down your winter tires to ensure they’ll have grip for you next season and to improve your fuel efficiency.