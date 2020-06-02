REGINA -- Next time you stop at a red light, look up. You might notice (on some, not all) a little white camera.

Carly was #JustCurious what exactly those cameras do and why they’re there. The City of Regina says they’re vehicle detection cameras. They’re used to help with traffic flow at intersections. They monitor cars in designated areas and adjust the traffic signals accordingly. So, it’s supposed to help alleviate congestion in some areas.

You can be the judge on if that’s working. The cameras are not spying on your activity in the car. They will however, try to change the lights for emergency vehicles to let them through right away.