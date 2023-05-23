#JustCurious: What are those blue igloo structures in farmer's fields?
You’ve probably driven by a Saskatchewan field at some point and noticed those large blue shelters and wondered what they’re for!
Our viewer, Evan, did. The answer is bees.
You’ll generally see these shelters placed in patterns in pastures along the countryside.
They’re most commonly made of plastic and are used as shelters for alfalfa leaf-cutter bees.
The dome is used in Western Canada to provide warmth and a place or bees to build their nests out of alfalfa leaves.
One shelter is placed four or five acres apart and contains about a dozen nests.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
Prince Harry's effort to pay for British police protection fails in court
A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.
Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007
Portuguese police aided by German and British colleagues on Tuesday resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country's southern Algarve region 16 years ago.
Russia fights alleged incursion from Ukraine for 2nd day, reports more drone attacks
Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
For many Russians, it has become increasingly hard to evade the scrutiny of the authorities, with the government actively monitoring social media accounts and using surveillance cameras against activists.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Special rapporteur David Johnston is set to release his initial report on foreign interference, the search for Madeleine McCann resumes, and a judge rules against Prince Harry.
4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinicius Junior effigy off bridge
Four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested, Spanish police said Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Winnipeg
-
-
Gymkyds picnic fundraiser fills in for cancelled Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Teddy Bears' Picnic may be cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped a generous gymnastics club from bringing people together to heal some hurt stuffed animals and raise money for a good cause.
-
Deacon's Corner project to cause traffic delays: Province
Motorists who frequently use Deacon's Corner as part of their commute should plan for more driving time or find another route beginning Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Stamps weather the storm and Elks for 29-24 pre-season win
Smoke, rain, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc on the CFL’s pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium on Monday.
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie won’t step down as Mississauga mayor as she prepares to run for Ontario Liberal Party
Bonnie Crombie say she will not be stepping down as mayor of Mississauga as she prepares to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Canada’s transportation minister to announce 'important' updates at Toronto Pearson International Airport
Canada’s Minister of Transportation is set to make an important announcement at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday.
-
Man and woman critically injured after shooting in Mississauga
A man and woman were critically injured after a shooting outside a townhouse complex in Mississauga.
Ottawa
-
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Race of her life: Terminal pancreatic cancer not stopping Sindy Hooper from helping others
Sindy Hooper has toed countless start lines over the years but her next race will be special. An avid runner, Hooper will be participating in the Ottawa Race Weekend's 5-kilometer event on Saturday, raising crucial funds for pancreatic research and treatment.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
Emergency officials keeping close eye on rising Fraser River
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River as it continues to rise.
-
'Really lucky': Man rescued before going over Lynn Canyon waterfall
A man was pulled from the water in Lynn Canyon Monday afternoon, when he was about 10 metres away from plunging down a waterfall, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service says.
-
Latest ferry cancellations prompt Bowen Island mayor to call for reliable service
Hundreds of people were stranded on Bowen Island when BC Ferries unexpectedly cancelled half a day's worth of sailings between Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday. Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration.
-
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
Northern Ontario
-
Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP
Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.
-
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
-
Canada’s transportation minister to announce 'important' updates at Toronto Pearson International Airport
Canada’s Minister of Transportation is set to make an important announcement at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.