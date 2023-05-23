JustCurious: What are those blue igloo structures in farmer's fields?

You’ve probably driven by a Saskatchewan field at some point and noticed those large blue shelters and wondered what they’re for!

Our viewer, Evan, did. The answer is bees.

You’ll generally see these shelters placed in patterns in pastures along the countryside.

They’re most commonly made of plastic and are used as shelters for alfalfa leaf-cutter bees.

The dome is used in Western Canada to provide warmth and a place or bees to build their nests out of alfalfa leaves.

One shelter is placed four or five acres apart and contains about a dozen nests.