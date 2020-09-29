REGINA -- The writ is expected to drop for the 2020 Saskatchewan General Election and we’ll soon head to the polls on Oct. 26.

Simply put, a writ, is a legal document that starts the election process.

A writ is the informal term for is a written order that instructs the returning officer in each electoral district to hold an election.

In that election, voters will elect a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for each constituency.

The order, or writ, will specify the date candidates must be formally entered and sets the polling date.

The writ, with the name of the successful candidate noted on the back, must be returned to the Chief Electoral Officer for the province.