The city’s outdoor pools have officially closed after another successful season, according to city officials. Our viewer, Julia, frequented the pools and was #JustCurious what happens to the water once the season ends.

The City of Regina said pool water, not surprisingly, is filled with harsh maintenance products and chemicals and could seriously harm fish, birds and animals if not properly disposed of.

The city does not recycle pool water. It is all discarded through the city’s waste water system.

The city also wants to remind you that if you have a pool or hot tub, to dispose of the water properly, otherwise it ends up in storm channels, ponds or Wascana Creek and, again, poses a danger to wildlife.