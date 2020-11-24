REGINA -- After a 10-year absence, the glockenspiel was re-installed in downtown Regina. You’ve heard the story but do you know what it actually is? Janet was #JustCurious so she sent me an email.

A glockenspiel is a percussion instrument, German in heritage, comprised of a set of tuned keys arranged in a similar way to a piano keyboard.

If you’re a fan of rock n’ roll, you’ve heard a glockenspiel before, you just might not know it! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band made it a signature sound in some of their biggest hits like “Born to Run.” Neil Peart of Heart loved it too! That chime-like sound you hear throughout “Hungry Heart”? Yep, glockenspiel.

In Regina’s downtown, it’s not likely to be played, more enjoyed in a similar way to a wind chime. But if The Boss ever comes to town….