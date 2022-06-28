JustCurious What is Saskatchewan's official sport

One might naturally assume that in Rider Nation, the official sport would be football. However, should you wish to play Saskatchewan’s official sport, you’d head to the pebbled ice not the grid iron.

Curling has been played in (what is now) Saskatchewan since the 1880s.

The predecessor to CurlSask was formally established in 1904. One year before Saskatchewan officially became a province. The proclamation was made in 2001 in recognition of the significance of curling to the province and our international contributions.