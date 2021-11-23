JustCurious What makes Saskatchewan sunrises so stunning?

REGINA -

We’ve seen some beautiful sunrises in this province, after all, Saskatchewan is the “land of the living skies.” Our viewer Mark was #JustCurious what makes them so nice?

Turns out there’s a recipe for our sky to look like it does. According to meteorologists, it has to do with the time of year, low pollution, high clouds and the angle of the sun.

In the early morning hours, sunlight has further to travel through the atmosphere because of the low angle.

Due to that extra distance, colours like violet and blue scatter away from our eyes with their shorter wave lengths. The longer the wave lengths, the more visible the reds, pinks, yellows and oranges become.