JustCurious What powers a train whistle?

They’re loud and they’re supposed to be. Trains in Canada, travelling below 70 kilometers per hour, are required to sound their horn for at least fifteen seconds at public grade crossings but not for more than 20 seconds before entering the crossing.

CP Rail officials say the train whistle is pneumatic and is activated by compressed air. The crossing bell is either pneumatic or electronic depending upon the location. Both the whistle and bell are controlled manually by the locomotive’s engineer.