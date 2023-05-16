#JustCurious: Which is Regina's tallest building?
There aren’t a lot of towering buildings in the city of Regina.
The City of Regina says the tallest building is Hill Tower 3 at 84.5 metres.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau in South Korea to talk global and energy security, youth mobility program
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for his first official visit to South Korea as both countries try to build closer economic and cultural ties and work together on global security concerns.
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Rents up 9.6 per cent over 2022, average asking price now $2,002 in Canada
Rents in Canada are up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.
opinion | How to make your grocery rebate go further
Personal finance contributor Christoper Liew shares the latest information about who’s eligible for the grocery rebate, when they can expect their payments, and some helpful tips on making the most of your grocery rebate.
Germany: 5 sentenced to prison for 100-million-euro jewelry heist
A German court on Tuesday convicted five men over the theft of 18th-century jewels worth more than 100 million euros from a Dresden museum in 2019. They were sentenced to prison sentences of between four years and four months and six years and three months, German news agency dpa reported. One defendant was acquitted.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
An 18-year-old man armed with at least three guns roamed through a northwestern New Mexico community firing randomly at cars and houses Monday, killing three people and injuring six others including two police officers before he was killed, authorities said.
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack in Kyiv with drones, missiles
Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital.
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
5 things to know for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice, PM Trudeau lands in South Korea, and new guidelines could have you thinking twice about consuming artificial sweeteners.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous position': Fire department reveals strain on resources the day a serial arsonist set 29 separate fires
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an arsonist who set fire to 29 recycling and garbage bins in March put the city "in a dangerous position" as resources were stretched thin across Saskatoon.
-
'We need those relationships to be strong': Sask. premier calls for review of tire recycling practices
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling for a review of procurement practices, as well as an assessment of the future need for tire recycling in the province.
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother plead guilty to charges in fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a 24-year-old woman in an impaired driving crash last year.
-
How the city plans to improve Winnipeg's downtown and make it a destination
A new plan to make downtown a destination over the next few decades, has more people living there while transforming a bus hub.
-
Wildfire reported in northern Manitoba First Nation
A wildfire was reported in a northern First Nation Monday evening, sending a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.
Calgary
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Some essential workers being let back into Drayton Valley, Brazeau County as wildfire fight continues
Select workers for critical infrastructure, such as the hospital, power and gas utilities, along with retail services including grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies can go back in under a shelter-in-place order, according to a Facebook post from the town and county.
Edmonton
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
-
Justice Minister David Lametti set to reveal plans to reform bail system
Justice Minister David Lametti is set to make an announcement this afternoon about how his government plans to reform Canada's bail system, after months of calls for tougher laws from premiers, police and opposition.
-
Some essential workers being let back into Drayton Valley, Brazeau County as wildfire fight continues
Select workers for critical infrastructure, such as the hospital, power and gas utilities, along with retail services including grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies can go back in under a shelter-in-place order, according to a Facebook post from the town and county.
Toronto
-
Candidates concentrate fire on front-runner Chow in first major debate of Toronto mayoral race
Olivia Chow found herself the target of most of the firepower in the first major debate of the Toronto mayoral race Monday.
-
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS | Toronto mayoral candidates square off in first major debate
Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race squared off in a debate Monday, the first since nominations closed.
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge sparks controversy with glance at bench in Toronto
Aaron Judge said he was trying to identify which of his Yankees teammates was yelling at plate umpire Clint Vondrak when he peeked into his own dugout before hitting a 462-foot home run in Toronto on Monday night.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | Iggy Pop, Arkells join Hozier as CityFolk headliners this year
CityFolk organizers have announced the 2023 lineup. Among the headline acts are American rocker Iggy Pop, Canadian rock band Arkells, English rockers Bush, and Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo hosting open houses to discuss bus route changes
Transit users in Ottawa will be able to give their opinion about the future of the bus network at several open house public consultations over the next two weeks.
-
Snoop Dogg sends a message to Ottawa Senators fans as ownership bids are due
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is making a new push in his bid to be part of the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.
Vancouver
-
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
-
Vehicle rams into Vancouver business in apparent break-in attempt
An apparent break-in attempt in which would-be thieves crashed a vehicle into the entrance of a Vancouver business was caught on camera early Monday morning.
-
911 calls soar amid B.C. heat wave
The province’s 911 service saw a massive increase in year-over-year 911 calls this past weekend, highlighting the impact weather can have on emergency services.
Montreal
-
Ethics Commissioner opens probe after Quebec justice minister appoints friend as judge
Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an investigation by the national assembly's Ethics Commissioner after he appointed his friend to become a judge earlier this month.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
-
More than two dozen cars burned in two different fires in Montreal
About 30 cars were destroyed by fire early Tuesday night when two apparent arsons broke out at two different locations in the southwestern Montreal borough of Lachine. The two fires, which broke out less than two hours apart, caused no apparent injuries.
Vancouver Island
-
National Police Federation calling for change to prevent violence against officers
The National Police Federation is calling for greater protections for police officers after a disturbing incident in North Cowichan on Friday morning.
-
Dogs reportedly harass elephant seal on Esquimalt beach
Officials are reminding residents not to interfere with elephant seals as some carry out their seasonal moulting on Vancouver Island.
-
BC Ferries allows pets on more outside decks in new pilot program
BC Ferries is letting pet owners bring their dogs and cats to the outside upper decks of vessels along three routes this summer under its expanded pet pilot program.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Kitchener delayed
The reopening of a key venue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park appears to have been pushed back.
-
WRDSB trustees vote on vacant seats after sudden death and resignation
Change is in the air at Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), as two vacant trustee seats need to be filled.