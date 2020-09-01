REGINA -- Moose Jaw’s Mac the Moose became a national phenomenon in 2019, but his story goes back more than 30 years. One of our viewers was #JustCurious about who created the giant moose.

Tourism Saskatchewan says Mac was born in 1984. He was the brainchild of former tourism supporters of the city.

His main job was and remains luring people in from the highway to discover all that the town has to offer. He’s been on the job for 36 years and counting!

Mac was constructed by Saskatoon artist Don Foulds using a steel frame covered with metal mesh and four coats of cement. Les Mackenzie, a late city alderman, named Mac through a city-wide contest. He is once again the world’s tallest Moose after a Moose-Truce with a sister city in Norway.