REGINA -- It’s that time of year where storm drains start to get clogged with leaves and other debris. A viewer wrote to us, #JustCurious if it’s her responsibility to clear it.

The City says there are thousands of these drains around the city. They ask residents to help them out by keeping catch basins clear. If you do have a problem, you can call the city and they’ll dispatch a crew. So, technically, the city’s job, but they need your help.