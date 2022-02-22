JustCurious Why are natural gas flares necessary?

You’ve probably driven down a highway in rural Saskatchewan and seen a large stack shooting flames out of the top. That’s a gas flare. Bert H. was curious why they’re necessary, so let’s dive in.

SaskEnergy said they’re necessary to ensure your safety and the safety of their staff while crews perform scheduled work on its natural gas line system.

Here’s how it works: SaskEnergy said the facility needs to be in a zero energy safe state. That means all pressurized gas and electricity are shut down.

Next, whichever section of gas line that requires work is isolated, remaining gas is then released through a controlled burn. That’s the flare that you see. The number of flares each year varies depending on the amount of maintenance or repair work in a given year.

SaskEnergy points out they’re working on lowering venting volumes to support their goal of reducing emissions by 35 percent by 2030, from their 2019 levels.