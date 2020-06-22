REGINA -- Fishing on Wascana Lake is currently prohibited on the advice of health and environmental experts according to the provincial capital commission. The mighty Wascana gets its water from the rural watershed and river system throughout the City and street runoff drains which may render the fish unhealthy for human consumption.

Why can’t you catch and release then? Well, in 2012, the, then Wascana Centre Authority, did a study on just that. What they found were a number of concerns about location, disposal of fish that die and safety of other park users. In short: It was easier to ban it all than to pick and choose.