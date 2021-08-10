REGINA -- Electric scooters have become common in Canadian cities like Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa, however they remain illegal to operate on Saskatchewan streets and there’s currently no plan to change that.

Regina Police Service recently issued a reminder that electric scooters and skateboards – like Onewheels and hover boards – are not allowed on public streets, sidewalks or park pathways.

Recently, we’ve seen an increase in electric scooters and skateboards in Regina.



Did you know? These devices are NOT legal for use on city streets. Under the @CityofRegina Traffic Bylaw – these devices have always been classified as unlicensed motor vehicles. #YQRTraffic pic.twitter.com/grbVu84sVs — Regina Police (@reginapolice) June 17, 2021

The Tweet sparked a debate on social media, with the Regina police fielding many questions about the regulations.

SGI is currently responsible for legislating the use of these devices and determining the rules for use. They say e-scooters and skateboards can’t be registered or insured and are not allowed to be operated on public roads. Municipalities do have the ability to regulate them on sidewalks and bike paths but that hasn’t happened in Regina – yet. The City is exploring a pilot project in 2022 and researching other pilot projects in Canadian municipalities and their success rates.

With files from CTV Regina’s Wayne Mantyka.