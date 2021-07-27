REGINA -- The village of Montmartre, long known as the Paris of the Prairies, is home to an Eiffel Tower replica. On Oct. 16, 1961, the mayors of Montmartre, Sask. and Montmartre, France formed a partnership. An official ceremony to recognize the partnership was held in Paris, at the Musee de Vieux.

The replica, that sits along the CP Rail line, stands just 28 feet tall. That’s 1/38th of the size of the Parisian monument, which stands 1,063 feet. The replica is made up of about a thousand pounds of steel. Thirty-two pieces were cut, welded, sandblasted and carefully crafted by an army of volunteers including Mallory Englot, who helped spearhead the idea.

It took just two-and-a-half months from concept to completion to get this project done. It’s a pretty cool roadside attraction with a gazebo, pointing out how far the monument is from it’s much larger twin in France.