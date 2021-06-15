REGINA -- Perhaps you’ve walked by one of these medallions in the ground around the city. The one pictured is from the Hayworth Park area in Sherwood Estates. It’s a provincial survey benchmark. The City of Regina said they would’ve been installed by a Saskatchewan land surveyor in the early 1900s. The number in the centre relates to the surveyor’s government files.

The survey monuments chart was commissioned by E.H. Phillips in the early 1900s and was finished in 1915. Phillips was the acting chief surveyor in the area. City Hall said the original surveys into the townships and sections in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were made by the Dominion Government.

They don’t mean a lot nowadays but they are a cool piece of history to look out on our walks!