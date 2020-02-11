REGINA -- When you head into downtown Regina, you’ll quickly learn there are a number of one-way streets.

Susan was #JustCurious why there are one way streets in the city’s downtown at all?

They’re certainly not uncommon in major centres.

Like many municipalities, the streets in downtown Regina are typically narrower than the main thoroughfares.

The city says one ways help reduce the number of points where traffic intersects or crosses, specifically in areas where there is a higher volume of vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

They say that, in turn, reduces the number of collisions.