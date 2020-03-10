REGINA -- The Albert Memorial Bridge has long been rumored to be the longest bridge over the shortest span of water.

Both Sarah and Yvonne were #JustCurious about the flags that fly overtop of it. They wanted to know when they’re changed and what determines the rotation.

There are 42 flag poles along this bridge and they’re flagged as requested by the Provincial Protocol Office. That office takes into account special events, and holidays.

That’s why you’ll see the Canadian flag on Canada Day, and so on. The flags are generally changed on a monthly basis but there are exceptions. If the Royal family were to visit, the flags would be changed right away.

Under normal circumstances, the flags are changed within three business days of a request, and they’re normally changed out pretty early in the morning.