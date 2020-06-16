REGINA -- You’re driving eastbound on Arcola Avenue toward the new bypass in East Regina. You look out your passenger window and you see a massive construction project. Several people, including our viewer, Andy, emailed us asking what in the world It is!

It’s called the Creeks Wastewater Pumping Station Expansion Project. The City of Regina says it’s an important infrastructure improvement initiative. You’ve probably noticed that the East end of the city is booming right now. That development has forced this project.

It’s going to expand storage and plumbing capacity of the original pumping station which was installed during the first phase of the Creeks Subdivision.

When it’s done, it’ll be landscaped with both large and crushed rock.

When will it be done? The City is hoping for August 2020.