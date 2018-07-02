

The Justice For Our Stolen Children protesters are currently meeting with members of the Government of Saskatchewan at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre in Fort Qu'Appelle.

CTV's Creeson Agecoutay was providing updates from the meeting.

We are down at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre where the provincial government and organizers of the Justice For Our Stolen Children Camp are meeting. The meeting will start at 11am in the tipi and the discussions are expected to last for 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/fUruD8es0F — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

Members of the Justice for Our Stolen Children protest camp are at the meeting, along with other members of Indigenous communities that wish to speak with the government. The camp has been calling for justice in the Raymond Cormier and Gerald Stanley acquittals but also highlighting the high number of indigenous children in provincial care. The camp has said their discussions will be related to these topics.

"I want to shoot for an Evander Law or Evander's Principal so this doesn't happen again," said Martell.

Tribal Chief Edmund Bellegarde of FHQTC, Chief Of Pasqua, Todd Peigan, councillor Alan Bird of Peepeekisis FN are just some of the local leadership also taking part in the meetings. pic.twitter.com/AxqIzPlJYk — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

A local 60's Scoop Survivor is also here hoping to get a chance to speak. He says his mother was murdered but it was ruled a suicide in the late 1960s. The first time he met her was at her funeral. He too wants Indigenous children back with their families instead of in SS care. pic.twitter.com/fY1SNFLyUN — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

Chris Martell says he joined the camp last Thursday. His 22 month old son, Evander Lee Daniels died while in provincial care in an overcrowded home in 2010. Since then he has been trying to hold the government accountable and wanted a seat at the table. He says the government denied him as the discussions were between the camp and the government.

Multiple ministers from the Government of Saskatchewan were also in attendance at the meeting.

Minister of Justice, Don Morgan, Minister of Central Services, Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Social Services, Paul Merriman and Deputy Premier Gord Wyant just arrived at Treaty 4 Governance Centre for the meeting with the Justice For Our Stolen Children Camp. pic.twitter.com/5fkCta4y4K — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

Earlier, a pipe ceremony started the day. I am told MLA Warren Kaeding, minister of government relations and minister responsible for First Nation, Metis and Northern Affairs was the first with government to arrive. pic.twitter.com/NGW636b9we — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

The meeting started around 11 and lasted around 4 hours.

Tribal Chief, Edmund Bellegarde of FHQTC helped organize today's meeting. He said the Justice For Our Stolen Children Camp & the gov. will not speak to the media today after the meeting. Camp organizers say they need time to process everything and the gov. respects the decision. pic.twitter.com/dbxlCelkkO — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) July 2, 2018

Robin Pitawanakwat with the camp says she expects they will talk about the meeting on Tuesday, as they need time to process what has been discussed. The government is respecting the camp's decision to also not speak to the media until Tuesday.

Based on a report by Creeson Agecoutay