The Justice For Our Stolen Children protesters are currently meeting with members of the Government of Saskatchewan at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre in Fort Qu'Appelle.

CTV's Creeson Agecoutay was providing updates from the meeting.

Members of the Justice for Our Stolen Children protest camp are at the meeting, along with other members of Indigenous communities that wish to speak with the government. The camp has been calling for justice in the Raymond Cormier and Gerald Stanley acquittals but also highlighting the high number of indigenous children in provincial care. The camp has said their discussions will be related to these topics.

"I want to shoot for an Evander Law or Evander's Principal so this doesn't happen again," said Martell.

 

Chris Martell says he joined the camp last Thursday. His 22 month old son, Evander Lee Daniels died while in provincial care in an overcrowded home in 2010. Since then he has been trying to hold the government accountable and wanted a seat at the table. He says the government denied him as the discussions were between the camp and the government.

Multiple ministers from the Government of Saskatchewan were also in attendance at the meeting.

The meeting started around 11 and lasted around 4 hours.

 

 

Robin Pitawanakwat with the camp says she expects they will talk about the meeting on Tuesday, as they need time to process what has been discussed. The government is respecting the camp's decision to also not speak to the media until Tuesday.

 

Based on a report by Creeson Agecoutay