After camping out at the legislative grounds for over 100 days, the Justice for our Stolen Children protestors is being evicted.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Regina police, and officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Wascana Centre Authority arrived at the camp and began dismantling it.

The dismantling of the camp was peaceful, with campers working with officials to take down tents and remove items from the site.

The move comes after the Provincial Capital Commission served the group an eviction notice on June 2, ordering them to be out by June 5 at 5 p.m., saying no one can camp out on Wascana Park ground, put up tents or structures, or have fires. The deadline passed with no sign of the campers moving out.

The camp was started by Richelle Dubois, the mother of the late Haven Dubois, shortly after the acquittal of Gerald Stanley in the death of Colten Boushie, and the aquital of Raymond Cormier in the death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine.

Dubois’ son Haven was only 14 when his body was found in the Pilot Butte creek on May 20, 2015. The coroner’s report ruled that Haven’s death was accidental, but Dubois believes the death of her son was not an accident, and continues to call from the Ministry of Justice and Regina police.

Demonstrators at the camp have been asking for a meeting with government officials to discuss their concerns, but so far the two groups have not been able to schedule a meeting.

The provincial government released a written statement on Friday morning after the camp was dismantled.

"The Government of Saskatchewan respects everyone’s right to peaceful protest. While protests at the Saskatchewan Legislature are permitted, they must follow the Provincial Capital Commission guidelines."

"Representatives of the Government of Saskatchewan and Cabinet have visited the camp multiple times and offered to set up formal meetings on many dates and in many locations. These have been refused. Minister Cheveldayoff, Deputy Minister Richard Murray, and Speaker Docherty have visited the camp on many occasions. As recently as June 13th, Minister Cheveldayoff, Minister Merriman, Minister Morgan and Minister Kaeding visited the camp."

No one was arrested while the camp was being dismantled.

With files from Creeson Agecoutay and Alex Brown.