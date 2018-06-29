Protesters at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp are in the process of preparing for their meeting with the provincial government on Monday.

The meeting has been the goal for the group, but they are not going in with any demands. They want to convince the government to work with them on finding solutions for a number of issues facing the aboriginal population of Saskatchewan.

“Scott Moe recently said that we had been heard and would continue to be heard. And July 2nd will be a test of that,” said Robyn Pitawanakwat, one of the organizers of the camp.

Approximately 30 members of the camp will be driving out to Fort Qu’Appelle on Monday to meet with five ministers of the provincial government.

The topics that will be addressed are still being developed by members of the camp. They have taken a consensus approach to decide what they will be bringing up at the meeting. Daily meetings are being held to determine the best course of action for everyone at the camp.

"In terms of the specifics, we are still working that out. There is a lot of fine tuning that needs to be done over the next couple of days. And we'll definitely have a better idea as we go into our talks on Monday,” said Pitawanakwat.

There will still be lots of action at the camp over the weekend leading up to the meeting. A powwow is planned on Saturday at the site of the camp. Mayor Michael Fougere will also be visiting the camp for the first time to speak with the protesters on Canada Day.

"You're allowed to protest in Canada. It's one of the great things about our democracy. We know there's emotions on both sides and I think we should just celebrate Canada day,” said Fougere.

Justin Trudeau will also be in Regina on Canada Day, but CTV has been informed that he will not be visiting the camp.

The future of the camp is uncertain after Monday’s meeting, but protesters are adamant that the camp is far from over.

I think there is still so much room to grow in terms of the camp and the people here. I think there’s still a long way to go,” said Pitawanakwat.

