Justice for our Stolen Children protestors evicted from legislative grounds
The Justice for our Stolen Children camp is dismantled on June 15, 2018. (CREESON AGECOUTAY/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 7:52AM CST
After camping out at the legislative grounds for over 100 days, the Justice for our Stolen Children protestors is being evicted.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Regina police, and officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Wascana Centre Authority arrived at the camp and began dismantling it.
More to come…