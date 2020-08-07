REGINA -- A man is facing impaired driving charges after a person was found dead at the scene of a collision near the Keeseekoose First Nation.

In a release, RCMP said it was called to the scene on Highway #8 around 3:24 a.m. Thursday, after reports that a SUV had collided with a pedestrian.

Police and EMS attended the scene and found a man dead. He has been identified as a 23-year-old from the Kamsack/Cote First Nation area. His family has been notified.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from the Kamsask area, was arrested on scene. He is charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Kamsack Provincial Court on October 6, 2020.