

CTV Regina





Chief Clarence Papequash of the Key First Nation appeared in court in Yorkton on Friday, facing multiple charges.

He was charged in Kamsack on July 8, for two counts of drug possession, after he was found with two kinds of opioids, and another for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Papequash was released on a $5,000 bail under conditions that he cannot drive a vehicle or use any drugs or alcohol.

He will be appearing in court again on July 23, in Kamsack.

Papequash previously faced a six month sentence for trafficking morphine in 2014, and in 2017 he plead guilty to possession of codeine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a gun while prohibited.