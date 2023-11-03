Keys handed to winners of HRF grand prize show home

The keys were handed out on Friday morning to the winners of a $1.3 million lottery show home.

DawnAnn Klimczak is the lucky winner of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation grand prize show home.

In addition to the house, she also receives $50,000 in cash. The money raised in the lottery goes towards life saving medical equipment for Regina hospitals.

Klimczak says her mother was the first one to call in with news of the big win but she didn’t believe her. The family had been living in Alberta but moved back home to the family farm near Ituna a couple of years ago.

This was the first time Klimczak has purchased a Hospitals of Regina Home Lottery ticket. The couple says they plan to purchase even more tickets next year.

Other prizes were also handed out on Friday morning to some very happy people. A $506,387.50 50/50 prize, a cottage along with $10,000 in cash, and the early bird prize of $75,000.