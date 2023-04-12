Kian Schaffer Baker signs 2-year contract extension with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have welcomed receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker back for two more seasons with the green and white.

Originally selected by the Riders in the fourth round, 40th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft, Schaffer-Baker has consistently made an impact.

The 24-year-old set new career highs across the board with 68 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 CFL season.

He also racked up an impressive 412 yards after catch and finished 11th in the league and second out of all Canadian wideouts in receiving yards, the Riders outlined in a news release.

Hailing from Mississauga, Ont., Schaffer-Baker recorded five catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in a Week 12 victory over the B.C. Lions and three catches for 110 yards in Week 17 against the Blue Bombers.

Additionally, Schaffer-Baker had three more games with more than 90 receiving yards and was the Roughriders nominee for most outstanding Canadian and most outstanding rookie in 2021.

With the run game, Schaffer-Baker also had an impact, recording 13 handoffs for 74 yards in 2022.

Prior to joining the green and white, Schaffer-Baker spent four seasons at the University of Guelph where he played 28 games, recording 96 receptions for 1,544 yards and eight touchdowns.

He made his name known at the 2019 East-West bowl where he led all receivers with five catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.