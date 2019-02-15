

CTV Regina





All-Star kicker Brett Lauther has signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Lauther joined the team in March. He connected on 54 of 60 field goal attempts. The 90 per cent success rate is the second best in franchise history.

Lauther was named a West Division All-Star in 2018. He was also the Riders 2018 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.