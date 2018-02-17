History was in the air as some kids came out to the Government House Saturday afternoon to learn about Saskatchewan’s history.

Kicking off heritage week, the Government Club House is a new and free program held on the third Saturday of every month. It offers different kinds of activities, including a scavenger hunt and hands on crafting. It’s all designed to teach kids about Saskatchewan history.

"If the children that attend today are able to take away a bit of knowledge about their Saskatchewan heritage and the history of our province as well as to tap in to a little bit of a magic that happens in the halls here, then we've done our job,” Government House Director Monique Goffinet Miller said.

Around 30 children aged four to 10 came out on Saturday to tour around the Government House.

"I’m so excited to learn is about why people died for us and why they put them in this government house," Hailee Rieger, a six-year-old participant, said.

Organizers say the government club program has been a success so far and there’s potential to make this event permanent in the future.

-With files from a report by Madina Azizi