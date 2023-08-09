Kids standing, sitting in drivers' laps among tickets highlighted by Sask. police

Since the beginning of 2023, police services across Saskatchewan have highlighted 247 incidents of children not being properly buckled in while on the road.

Of those, 198 of the children were under the age of seven while the remaining 49 were aged 7-15, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) reported.

The statistics were added up from traffic stops that led to seatbelt related charges in the first seven months of the year according to police.

Of the children under seven – 142 were not using a car seat or booster seat while 46 weren’t restrained properly in their seats.

Additionally, 16 children were in car seats that weren’t attached to the vehicle correctly while 26 kids were sitting in one of the front seats.

“This is particularly hazardous due to the sudden nature of an inflating airbag, which can severely injure small children in collisions,” an RCMP news release read.

Finally, 11 kids were seen standing up in vehicles, three were sitting on the edge of their seat and two were sitting on the driver’s lap.

To top it all off – one child was thrown forward while a vehicle was pulling over for a traffic stop because they weren’t buckled in.

“Protect your young passengers. Children 12 and under are safest in the back seat of a vehicle in proper restraints based on their age, height, and weight,” RCMP said.

“All child passengers should be buckled up.”

Drivers can be fined $175 if a child under the age of seven isn’t in an appropriate car or booster seat or if a passenger under 16 isn’t buckled up.