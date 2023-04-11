Kim Mitchell to perform at 'Dad’s night out' Riders' home opener, several activities planned

Two days before Father’s Day, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be putting on the ultimate ‘Dad’s night out’ for their home opener game, including a performance by Kim Mitchell.

On June 16, the Coors Light Party in the Park will being at 4 p.m., with cover band Wonderland playing. There will be relay races, dad-themed trivia, alumni appearances and the Roughrider Cornhole tournament, according to a release from the Riders.

Half-time will see the performance from Kim Mitchell, known for such songs as “Patio Lanterns,” and “Go for Soda.”

“We can’t wait to use this day to celebrate the return of football and all the dads and father figures who influenced our love of the game,” said Saskatchewan Roughrider Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo in the release.

The first 5,000 dads coming to the stadium will receive a free Rider hat as a Father’s Day gift.

The matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 24.