'Kind of fun to try': Sask. teacher creates custom kicks as hobby

Teacher by day. Artist at night. Cassandra Grenke had already started her online custom shoe design business when she moved to Regina a couple of years ago.

“I have always kind of gravitated towards like a bunch of different creative things,” Grenke told CTV News.

She was in university at the time and running varsity track, so as the saying goes, the shoe fit and Kicks by Cass was born.

“I had seen some stuff like that online and I thought it'd be kind of fun to try.”

She said she made a pair of shoes for herself, and her sisters, then some friends and it expanded from there.

“It's always been something that I just enjoy more so than a job-type thing.”

CUSTOM CREATIONS

To create the unique designs, Grenke works closely with customers to refine their requests.

“I draw something up just digitally based on what they're telling me they think they want. Then we just kind of message back and forth until they're happy with what it will look like.”

Customers provide the shoes and she does the art to make them original.

“I just don't want the shoes to not fit when they get it, so they buy them and either drop them off or mail them to me.”

Then the work begins, Grenke said, explaining that she starts by sanding off the finish of the shoe.

“If you just paint on the shoe right from the factory, it won't hold as well, because they have a finish over the shoe that won’t adhere super well. So, if you do a little bit of a light sanding, and kind of rub the shoe down with some acetone, it kind of takes that finish off, and the paint will adhere better.”

She said depending on the design, she may use a stencil or freehand it.

“Then put a finish over the shoes again at the end. And then put on different laces or different accessory type things depending on what they're wanting, and what kind of goes with the design and ship it out.”

CUSTOM DESIGNS FOR EVERYONE

While most of her customers are high school students or those in their 20s, Grenke said she can custom design shoes for anyone.

“I've been doing quite a lot of like, shoes for weddings actually.”

She said she’ll also be doing some cleats for NFL players as part of the My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Grenke said the pandemic had been good for her business.

“I feel like my business was able to grow more during that time because I just had more time to do it.”

However, she said she has never had a problem finding people who wanted an original pair of kicks.

“I’m always turning people away because I don't have enough time. And so I was just able to take on more than I ever was pre-COVID.”