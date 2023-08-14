Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover

A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, RCMP in Kindersley responded after a rollover was reported on a grid road around three kilometres south of Kindersley.

Officers responded immediately. However the lone driver of the truck – a 16-year-old girl from Kindersley – was declared dead by EMS at the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Her family has been notified and the local crisis centre was engaged.

A Sask. RCMP collision reconstructionist as well as the local fire department and EMS responded to the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.