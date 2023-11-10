Kits from Sask. museum let people 'reconnect with cherished memories'

A program through the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw lets people rent kits full of artifacts from the 1950s to the 1970s.

As part of a trial period for a program, reminiscence kits are available to rent for free in exchange for visitor feedback until Feb. 4, 2024.

Reminiscence kits from the Western Development Museum (WDM) are full of artifacts from 1950s to 1970s. (Photo source: WDM)

The kits, which are filled with toys, clothes, household items, music, movies, and photos of major historic events from the 1950s to the 1970s, helps people ‘reconnect with cherished memories,’ according to a release from the RDM.

The public program is targeted towards those 65 and older, and would work best as a group activity in seniors’ residences, civic clubs, hospitals, libraries, museums, and family reunions, the release read.

A printed artifact card accompanies each item in the kit to help guide participants through the program. The cards feature historical information on the item, background information, and sample questions for discussions.

The kits are rented out for a two-week period and can be requested here.