Kitten looking for special home after dog attack left her with mobility issues

Lumsden, Sask. -

A kitten who was brought in recently to an organization in Lumsden is looking for a special home, after a dog attack left her back legs paralyzed for the time being.

Cece was brought in to Lumsden Valley Cats, a small group from the town who band together to help with the overpopulation of stray and feral cats.

The team at the rescue organization were able to save Cece after she was in rough shape, and are now hoping she can find a forever home.

“We’ve had her assessed by a vet, we are looking at pursuing some rehab with her and hopefully finding her a lovely home, where they can keep up with her needs because she does need a little more support than the average kitten,” Britt Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt said despite it all, Cece is still the happiest, most loving kitten.

“She’s honestly the most loving cat I’ve ever met,” she said. She anticipates being picked up and just starts purring instantly.”

Cece is currently in foster care with her sister, but both kittens, along with many others are looking for forever homes.

Anyone interested in learning more about the organisation or perhaps hoping to find Cece a good home can find more information on the Lumsden Valley Cats Facebook page.