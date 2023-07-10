Knives, guns and sword seized in weapons investigation: Regina police

Three men were arrested following a weapons investigation in Regina that saw a sword and other weapons seized over the weekend, according to police.

On July 7, at a business on the 2200 block of 12th Avenue, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called after an employee witnessed two men exchange a gun, a news release said.

Police looked over surveillance footage of the area. While this was happening, other RPS officers arrested a man matching the description of one of the suspects in the video.

The 21-year-old man was in possession of a large knife and a sword, RPS said.

Police believe he was the man who was seen handing the second suspect a gun in the video footage.

The 21-year-old suspect was also wanted in relation to a June 22 taxi cab robbery, police said.

An RPS Canine Unit later found another man that police thought matched the description of the second suspect on the 1400 block of Garnet Street.

As it turned out the man was not the second suspect. However, the 26-year-old was wanted on a separate warrant and had a gun, ammunition and a bladed weapon in his possession, according to police.

The second suspect was eventually found at around noon on July 8.

Police say officers found bear spray as well as a gun that matched the footage from the surveillance footage in the 27-year-old’s possession.

A total of 16 charges were laid against the three men.

The first two accused appeared in Regina provincial court on Monday, while the third man is set to appear on Aug. 24.