Labour Day Classic highlights the most heated rivalry in the CFL

For 58 years the annual long weekend tradition in Saskatchewan has been at the centre of one of the Canadian Football League’s most heated match ups.

While the action on the field is the reason behind the football Mecca at Mosaic Stadium – it truly is the fans that make this rivalry the best in the league.

At Mosaic Stadium there's only one right answer to the question: Who is going to win today?

That is if you’re wearing green and white.

“Saskatchewan is going to win, no problem,” one fan told CTV News.

“I think Saskatchewan is going to win 25-16,” said another.

Fans covered in blue and gold also made their presence known.

“It’s a friendly rivalry you gotta keep it fun,” said one Bombers fan.

Rider fan Sheila Anderson says she’s lost count of exactly how many Labour Day Classic’s she’s been to.

“When it comes down to the Labour Day game, it doesn’t matter how teams are doing in the standings,” she said.

“They said the Riders are the underdogs this year.”

Fans from either side of the spectrum know it’s a rivalry not built on hatred but rather respect – which makes it one of the best.

"I think its going to be a really close game,” Anderson predicted.

“It’s going to come down to the final three minutes and I’m predicting the score within three points of each other.”

No matter the outcome – the Labour Day Classic in Regina will remain a must to attend for years to come.