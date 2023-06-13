Lack of accessible parking for cancer patients in Regina adds unnecessary stress, advocates say

An advocate is bringing attention to the issue of parking at Regina’s Pasqua Hospital, saying that forcing cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy to travel blocks to their vehicles is unnecessary and dangerous.

“You really kinda have enough on your mind, not to have to worry about parking,” said Shaun Nemeth, a cancer patient and advocate in Regina.

Nemeth said that the parking situation at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Pasqua Hospital causes more harm then good for patients trying to seek medical care.

Explaining that most times the lot is full and patients have to park blocks away, across Dewdney, in order to get parking.

“It has happened to me where I’ve had to park three four blocks away … it’s a lot,” he told CTV News.

“I’m already worn out from radiation treatments so last time I did I had to do 35 and its exhausting … it really gets to you and it weighs on your mind.”

Nemeth added that Saskatchewan weather does not help, with either extreme heat or cold taking an extra toll on those who just received radiation or chemotherapy, both which deplete the body.

“This is my second time for going around with cancer, since October I’ve been diagnosed twice now, so now it’s ongoing so I care and I feel like if I can help somebody, help other people with this.”

He has now joined forces with Denise Dmitruk in Saskatoon, starting a petition to ask the government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to look into this problem and help with a solution.

“That we get at a thousand signatures and then we start approaching because the power of the people is quite significant as opposed to me as a health care professional writing to the SHA and the government,” Dmitruk explained.

The petition currently has 443 signatures.

In a statement provided to CTV News, the SHA explained that Saskatoon has more space and unfortunately the space at Pasqua is limited.

However, the organization said it’s willing to “explore possibilities to address these concerns with the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic.”

Nemeth said the clinic told him they are separate from the hospital so he wants to see something happen for those who are already dealing with a life-changing illness.

“Either make some spots for the Allan Blair Cancer Centre or let’s find a parking lot that we can use on the premises for cancer patients.”

Dmitruk added this a battle she is happy to fight for if it helps people in Regina get a little more stress off their plates.

“Some of these people, as sad as it is, and the advancements in medicine and everything … this is the last kick at the can,” she said.

“Now you’re not going to give them parking or charge them to park and they're fighting for their life.”