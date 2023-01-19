'Lack of transparency': Freedom of Information document provides little information on former SHA CEO's departure

The provincial government has responded to Freedom of Information requests about the departure of Scott Livingstone, the former Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO.

Livingstone left his position in late 2021. However, information released this week sheds no new light on the circumstances.

The Buffalo Party was one of several groups that made Freedom of Information requests for correspondence connected to Scott Livingstone’s departure from the SHA. It has received several pages that are completely blank.

“When we got our Information Act after 13 months of waiting, it was heavily redacted to be gently termed and there was really nothing that we can follow,” said Phil Zajac, leader of the Buffalo Party.

CTV News made a similar request and received the same response, as did the NDP opposition.

“I think it’s incredibly disappointing that we are 14 months later and getting a completely redacted FOI. The lack of transparency is incredibly disappointing,” said NDP MLA Vicki Mowat.

Livingstone unexpectedly left as head of the SHA in late 2021. At the time, the NDP Opposition raised the issue repeatedly in Question Period.

“There is not clarity around whether there is any severance paid and there is not clarity about the reason for that departure,” Mowat said.

Last July, the SHA‘s annual report showed no severance paid to Scott Livingstone. Should that change, the government says it would be recorded in the next annual report.